WEST ALLIS — Your front yard might be wrecked by the end of the State Fair, but lots of citizens say that selling parking spaces is a worthwhile, short-term side hustle.

Adam Terease says he took ten days off work just to manage parking during the State Fair.

“You make so much money that you gotta do it… I would say (I park) hundreds of cars and typically make $3,500 to $4,500. It depends on the year and how the economy is doing.”

Joshua Gunderson is just a few blocks down from Adam, and said he also took vacation days to park cars during the fair. And more time off after the fair to take a trip, paid for by money earned through parking.

It’s not just residents who are supplying the demand for parking. Business owners are saying their parking lots this time of year can be a cash cow. Both Juan at Gallegos Automotive and Laurence at Capt’n Nick’s says the extra cash brought in can pay for repairs, property taxes, and any of the other costs of doing business.

The State Fair will run everyday until August 14th.

