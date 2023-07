Two people are dead and another in critical condition this morning after a vehicle crashed into a business in Kenosha.

Police say the vehicle, which appears to be a red pickup truck, collided with the Play It Again Sports near 41st Avenue and Highway 50 around 3:30 a.m.

We do not know the identity of those killed, nor the cause of the crash. Police say it is an open investigation.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide updates as they become available.