UPDATE 7:25: Power has been restored in Menomonee Falls.

UPDATE: We Energies has reported that the cause of the outage was an “underground cable problem.”

MENOMONEE FALLS – A power outage has left nearly 3,000 We Energies customers without power in Menomonee Falls. According to the We Energies outage tracker, 2,775 customers are in the dark as of 6:30 due to this outage.

The tracker shows the outage as originating in the area near the intersection of Silver Spring Dr. and Marcy Rd.

Crews have been dispatched to restore power. No cause has been determined yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM: