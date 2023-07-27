The Village of Butler has issued a boil water advisory this morning after a large water main break.

Village Administrator Benjamin Hubrich says the break occurred near Mid-City Plumbing around Custer Avenue and Park Drive, causing a major drop in water pressure.

The whole Village of Butler is under the advisory, which Hubrich expects to last at least 24 hours while testing is done to ensure the water is safe to drink.

Residents are advised to not use water for cooking or drinking unless it has been boiled beforehand.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide updates as they become available.