SULLIVAN – The National Weather Service in Sullivan has extended a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Walworth County until 9:30am. Additionally, severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Racine and Kenosha Counties until 9:30am.

At 841 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Elkhorn to near Wonder Lake to near Woodstock to near Marengo, moving east at 50 mph. This storm is expected to produce 60 mile per hour wind gusts, and those in the path of the storm should expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include: Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Antioch, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant, Union Grove, East Troy, Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Wind Lake, Winthrop Harbor, Twin Lakes, Spring Grove, Rochester, Raymond, Wheatland, and Yorkville.

Those attending the Racine County Fair are advised to take shelter immediately!

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Continue listening to WTMJ for updates on this storm and any potential future warnings.