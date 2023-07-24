The Milwaukee Brewers are in the midst of quite a memorable season.

On Saturday, those memories grew even more with the major league debut of outfielder Sal Frelick who was called up late Friday night to make his first big league appearance.

As it has for a few others before him, his impact was felt tremendously with a debut that most fans will remember for years to come.

Frelick made two remarkable catches in the outfield to save extra-base hits and potentially runs at the wall, jumping to make the catches.

But that was just the beginning for him. The 23-year-old went 3 for 3 at the plate, batting in what would be the game’s winning run prior to a Devin Williams save.

If you were at the game or just listening to Bob Uecker on the call, the game was as close to a playoff atmosphere in July as you can get…Which got me thinking…

First of all, credit GM Matt Arnold for making the call on Frelick and the other freshman he has called up to the big leagues – Wiemer, Mitchell, Turang, and Uribe, to name a few.

That said, a youth movement is undoubtedly happening in Milwaukee, and I don’t know about you, but for me, I just want to see the freshman play.

Let them all play. Tuck away Jesse Winker. Tyronne Taylor had his chances. Blake Perkins can be helpful off the bench.

Most of you will likely argue it’s too soon for Jackson Chourio to come here, and most of you may be right, but the kid is batting almost .500 in his last ten games in Biloxi.

Will there be struggles? Sure. Of course, there will be. But there is an energy in the clubhouse and most certainly in the stands that these kids bring to the city.

Let them all play – see what you got, and come October, you never know what can happen.