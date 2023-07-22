The Milwaukee Brewers have called up their No. 2 prospect. Sal Frelick will join the major league club after being called up from Triple A.

Raimel Tapia has been designated for assignment, and in order to make room for Frelick on the 40 man roster, Brandon Woodruff has been assigned to Class-A Wisconsin on rehab assignment as he works his way back from injury.

Watch the moment Sal Frelick found out he was headed to Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/VTLr0E8kgZ — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 22, 2023

The 23-year-old Frelick was the Brewers first-round draft pick in 2021 and is ranked as the organization’s No. 2 prospect behind only Jackson Chourio. Brewers right fielders this season have only managed a .547 OPS, which would be the worst over a full season in all of baseball since 1941.

Frelick has spent this season at Class Triple-A Nashville, where he has hit .247/.333/.342 while also battling a thumb injury that kept him out for six weeks. In 46 games with Nashville last year, Frelick batted .365/.435/.508.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported the news prior to Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves.