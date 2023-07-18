If you could write up the perfect script to begin the second half for the Milwaukee Brewers, their first three games following the all-star break are exactly how you would want it to start.

Three straight wins against not only a division foe but against a team who, at one point, was leading the division.

The litmus test, unfortunately, didn’t end in Cincinnati though. The Brewers still have to see the Phillies, which starts tonight. The Braves, the league’s best team, a total of 6 times in the next two weeks, and they still must see more of the Reds to round out the month of July.

Regardless of what is to come, this Brewers team has mostly defied all odds.

They have survived countless injuries. Slumps at the plate. Bad luck, and most of all, passing tough tests, like 17 games in 17 days, where they won 11 of them.

They currently sit with a two-game lead in the division and ten games over .500, I’m still determining, as great as other teams have been in Milwaukee, if there is a better time to buy at the trade deadline than now.

Outside of Atlanta, who scares you the most? The Dodgers? Not me. The Marlins? Not at all.

This Brewers team has yet to be healthy and is still a top-five team in the National League.

With their pitching, how great Counsell manages, and the ability to win in different ways, there may not be a better time for Mark to go all-in for the Brewers than the present.