Milwaukee Police say a car vs Milwaukee County Transit System bus crash occurred this morning.

The crash happened near 35th and North Avenue. The front and rear of the vehicle were heavily damaged, but the MCTS bus appeared to not suffer any damage.

An ambulance was on scene and reportedly took two individuals from the bus to a local hospital.

Traffic was shut down on North Avenue for about an hour while crews responded to the crash.

MPD has not said what caused the crash, or how many people were injured.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide more information once it becomes available.