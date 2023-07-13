UPDATE: The tornado warning for Walworth County has expired as of 7:15 p.m.

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — Those in Walworth County are being advised to take caution as a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warning threaten the region. Anyone in the area is urged to take shelter immediately and stay away from doors, windows, or other areas where you could be exposed to dangerous weather.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) team based out of Milwaukee, this warning will remain in effect through 7:15 p.m. CST at the earliest. This was extended from 6:45 p.m. just one minute before hitting that mark.

Weather experts are monitoring this event closely to ensure that rapid alerts are provided for those in the area. Populous communities that should heed this warning include Darien, Avalon and Johnstown Center, Wisconsin.

Tornado Warning including Sharon WI until 7:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/3aFbTvI5E9 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 13, 2023

New funnel roping out just south of RR tracks @NWSMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/PXMc1Oh0dF — Logan Frey (@lafrey01) July 13, 2023

6:51 p.m. UPDATE — Rotation now passing near Sharon in Walworth County. Funnel clouds continue to be spotted with this storm. Tornado Warning extended until 7:15p for Walworth Co. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/VDcPugr6IT — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) July 13, 2023

One day prior, the Chicago area was on high alert for reports of a tornado generating nearby to the city.

