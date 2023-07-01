DELAFIELD, WIS — The latest business to embrace automation and contactless service is a local dry cleaner.

Automated kiosks at Klinke Cleaners in Delafield are the first in Wisconsin. They’re accessible 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Owner Steve Klinke said the kiosks are new technology made in Italy. After seeing the kiosks at a company in Colorado, Klinke ordered them to make dry cleaning easier for both customers and employees.

The process is fast for both existing and new customers: “From the moment they walked in to the moment they walked out to register a bag, register an account and drop off their clothes was about 70 seconds,” said Klinke. “Pickup is just as fast.”

A customer can tap the kiosk’s touch screen to sign up or log in with contact information. Next, they place their clothing in a bag labeled with a four-digit number corresponding to their Klinke account. Then the customer simply drops the bag into a chute on the kiosk. The kiosk or the Klinke app allows customers to pay for their dry cleaning and track the status of their order. A notification signals when an order is ready to pick up at the kiosk.

The outer door is quite literally always open at Klinke Cleaners so that customers can drop off and pick up at any time. Orders are automatically processed and typically ready by the next business day.

“Anything that adds extra convenience for our customers is a plus,” said Klinke. “It also adds flexibility for our staff, while customers can still do their dry-cleaning on their schedule.”

Staff are still available for questions or anyone who prefers not use the kiosk, but Klinke says the automated service allows staff to process orders more efficiently and work more flexible hours.

So far Klinke Cleaners’ Verona and Sun Prairie locations have also installed 24/7 kiosks. Klinke says they plan to eventually have one at all 14 of their locations in Wisconsin.