The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a pivotal off-season this summer.

This follows a first-round exit in the playoffs, the firing of their head coach, and where more questions surround their roster than recent memory serves.

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez will lead the team’s free agency roster when the league opens the negotiating period on June 30th, along with guard Jevon Carter.

All three players played crucial roles in helping the Bucks secure the number-one seed in 2023.

Keep your eyes pinned on the first few days of the free agency period.

How general manager Jon Horst decided to navigate this off-season, with, keep in mind, almost zero top-level assets, will be told in just the first few days.

Most fans want the team to make a splash, but the question is – with what?

Draft picks are a thing of the past here in Milwaukee – thanks to the likes of Jae Crowder, whose high demand cost the team five 2nd round draft picks.

All signs and words from the boss in Milwaukee point to Middleton being a priority to bring back to the cream city, but regardless of what happens – this will be Jon Horst’s biggest test as the Bucks’ general manager.

How he decides to improve an aging roster that was good enough for the top seed in the East will be, by far, his toughest task this summer.

With the team in its championship window, a lack of assets, and questions around their roster, Horst must navigate through this off-season in a way he never has before.

The goal, nowadays, is to always to win championships. The other goal? Keeping Giannis happy.

How Horst chooses to accomplish both will be vital.