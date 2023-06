The Brewers took an early 4-1 lead, but in the sixth inning it was erased as the Guardians tied the game 4-4. Former Guardians player Owen Miller drove in the winning run in the top of the 10th inning and Elvis Peguero picked up his first save of his career in the bottom of the 10th to clinch the Brewers 5-4 win. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win in Brewers Extra Innings.