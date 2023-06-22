Milwaukee police say they have arrested who they believe to be the sole shooter behind the shooting that erupted shortly after the Juneteenth festivities concluded on Monday, June 19.

Six teens were shot in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. and Chambers. The victims include four females (ages 14, 16, 17, and 18) and two males (17 and 19). The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police previously told our news partners at TMJ4 News that a 19-year-old male victim was arrested in connection to the Juneteenth Day shooting. Before that police said in a statement, “MPD’s preliminary investigation suggests that a 17-year-old male victim was also a shooter; however, we are seeking additional unknown suspects. This investigation is fluid and ongoing.”

The 19-year-old was initially suspected as a shooter but MPD is now saying that the 15-year-old was the only one who pulled the trigger.

Milwaukee police officers responded to the shooting on Monday June 19th around 4:20 p.m. Thousands were still gathered in the area since the city’s Juneteenth event ended at 4 p.m.