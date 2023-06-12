UPDATE: The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has reopened I-43 Northbound in Greenfield. The right lane remains closed as fire crews on the scene tend to a vehicle fire.

All northbound lanes are closed on I-43 at South 124th St. in Greenfield due to a fire.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene and directing traffic away from the smoke. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates that the closure will last two hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.