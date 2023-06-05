The Milwaukee Bucks officially announced the hire of Adrian Griffin as the team’s new head coach, the 17th in the history of the franchise.

Griffin has spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors, with his 15 seasons in the NBA as an assistant coach also including 200-10 with the Bucks

“Adrian is a widely-respected coach and former player, who brings great leadership and experience to our team,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst in a press release from the team. “His championship-level coaching pedigree, character, basketball acumen and ability to connect with and develop players make him the ideal choice to lead our team. He has earned this opportunity.”

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Griffin began his coaching career after a nine-year NBA playing career from 1999-2008. He was part of teams that made the playoffs 11 times, with two Conference Finals appearances in addition to winning an NBA title with the Raptors in 2019.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to Wes, Jamie, Dee, Jimmy and Jon to be named the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Griffin in the release. “The Bucks are a championship organization and I’m thrilled to work with an established roster of high character and talented players. I’m excited to be back in Milwaukee and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Milwaukee Bucks will introduce new head coach Adrian Griffin at a press conference on Tuesday, June 6, at 11 a.m. CT inside GATHER at Deer District. You can hear that press conference live on WTMJ, as well as WTMJ.com and the WTMJ mobile app