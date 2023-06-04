MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Pride Parade celebrating LGBTQ+ rights marched down 2nd Street in Walker’s Point on Sunday.

170 parade units walked, rode, skated, danced and biked for a crowd of thousands. This year’s theme was “The Future is Ours,” which organizers say was indented for people to express their optimism for progress in spite of adversity.

For the first time in the parade’s 19-year history, drag performers were the Grand Marshals — 11 kings and queens who led the parade route.

The parade and Pride Fest may be over, but there’s still plenty of ways to support the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month. Visit Milwaukee suggests visiting places from a list of LGBTQ+ businesses for dining and entertainment.