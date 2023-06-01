For the first time in 33 years, the NBA finals features two teams without a first team All-NBA performer.

Star power exists in two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, but the previous statement remains true.

Despite that tasty little … nugget … I’ve rarely been more excited about a finals matchup that did not include the Milwaukee Bucks.

Talking heads will argue that the series will not draw well in the ratings, but that doesn’t mean the games will be any less entertaining.

The Nuggets are a number-1 seed with zero championship history.

The Heat are a number-8 seed making their seventh finals appearance since 2006.

Butler has been arguably the best player in the post-season.

The Nuggets are 12-3 in the post-season and have yet to lose a game at home.

At the beginning of the post-season, I would not have identified Nuggets-Heat as the most compelling of finals.

Roughly 50 days later, it is.

