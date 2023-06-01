The Green Bay Packers are going with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback in 2023 after sending off Aaron Rodgers to New York in April.

Over the past weekend, photos emerged from teammates hanging out with each other in Door County, enjoying some sun and some time off – A rare occurrence with a QB in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers are also on the practice field this week with their new starting quarterback, who is actually taking live snaps with his team.

In other words, everyone has moved on, except Aaron Rodgers, to no one’s surprise.

The 4-time MVP made headlines, again, describing his exit from TitleTown, for whatever reason.

Rodgers went into detail on his failing relationship with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, his cell phone reception or the lack thereof, why he wanted Gutey fired, and of course, why he ultimately wanted to be in New York.

My question is, why? Why, Aaron?

Did the Packers not pay you enough? Did they need to sign more of your friends who were way past their primes?

Aaron Rodgers is like that significant other you break up with, and they have to constantly tell everyone that they’re doing much better when deep down inside, they know they miss you.

It’s time to let it go, Aaron. Move on – You’re New York’s problem now.