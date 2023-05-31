The U.S. House of Representatives, voting late on Wednesday May 30, has passed the debt limit deal to suspend the nation’s debt ceiling through January 1, 2025.

The final tally for the vote was 314 to 117. A total of 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats voted for the bill, while 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats voted against the bill.

The bill will next need to be passed by the Senate before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. It’s not yet clear when the Senate will vote but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has indicated that June 5 is the deadline before the U.S will run out of cash to pay its bills.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.