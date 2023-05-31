ORIGINAL POST (5:15PM)

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Walworth County Wednesday evening. The Warning was put into effect at 5pm and will run until 5:30pm. Heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour & quarter-sized hail is expected. The storm is part of a larger system that impacted Fond du Lac & Waukesha Counties earlier in the afternoon.