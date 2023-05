MILWAUKEE- Nearly half a dozen people have been arrested following the issuance of an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon.

Milwaukee Police say five people were arrested after an Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Khennedy Parker. Parker was reported missing Wednesday afternoon after her family said she hadn’t been seen since she was spotted near 50th and Meinecke.

The identities of those arrested have not been released but Milwaukee police say they are a 48-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, two 25-year-old women, and an 18-year-old man. The Amber Alert said Parker was likely with a 29-year-old man named Khijuan Parker.

Milwaukee Police say Khennedy was found safe around 3:30 this afternoon.