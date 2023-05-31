In Green Bay, the front office makes personnel decisions, coaches coach, and players play.

In Milwaukee – with the Bucks – the front office makes personnel decisions and Giannis appears to be involved in the decisions deemed most critical.

Two different teams, two different sports, two different philosophies.

Only recently have the Packers acquiesced to the thoughts of a star player. Frustrated about the lack of communication and how veteran players were treated, Aaron Rodgers lobbied for Randall Cobb and the Packers caved.

That’s one blip on the radar of a franchise that historically is shrewd and piercingly cold in its moves.

Two years later, Rodgers and Cobb are gone.

Both the Bucks and Packers’ number-1 goal is to win a championship and league rules influence how the rosters are constructed, but the Bucks have correctly identified their championship window exists so long as Giannis is on the roster. As such, the Bucks wisely involve Giannis when there is a change in leadership.

Should star players have a say in personnel moves? The Bucks say “yes”, and the Packers – historically – say “no”.

