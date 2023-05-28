Just two days into the long weekend, nine separate shootings happened in Milwaukee with two causing fatalities. A total of three people have died and nine were injured.

On Friday night, a 28-year-old man was shot and killed near 21st and Wright. Milwaukee Police pronounced the man dead on the scene.

On Saturday just after midnight, a 43-year-old man and 47-year-old man were shot near 37th and Townsend. Both were taken to a hospital where they later died of injuries.

The remaining seven shootings on Saturday and Sunday were non-fatal. The first incident early Saturday morning involved two men, one of them shot and both arrested for suspected burglary near 10th and Atkinson. The shootings that followed happened between 7:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.: A 23-year-old man was shot near 15th and Wright, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were shot near Sherman and Hadley, a 39-year-old was shot near 5th and Burnham, a 31-year-old was shot near 12th and Highland and a 14-year-old boy was shot near 34th and Wright. Police arrested a 25-year-old man and recovered a gun from the scene of the 34th and Wright incident, which MPD say was related to an auto theft.

A final, double shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were shot near 69th and Hope.

And just north of Milwaukee in Sheboygan County, a shooting occurred in the city of Plymouth on Saturday. Plymouth Police and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home near Milwaukee Street and Elizabeth Street. One person was dead when law enforcement arrived, and the other was taken to a hospital and later released. Police said the situation appears to be domestic .

All nine Milwaukee shootings remain under investigation, and anyone with information can contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.