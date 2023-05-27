Adrian Griffin will become the new head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin was in the top three of head coach contenders for the Bucks along with Nick Nurse and Kenny Atkinson.

The Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer three weeks ago after five seasons with the team. The coaching change comes after the Bucks were the East’s top-seed and suffered a first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. The Bucks were the sixth 1-seed in NBA history to lose to an 8-seed.

Griffin became the assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors in 2018 after being hired by first-year Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Griffin played for Seton Hall University.

The Bucks and Griffin are reportedly “progressing” on agreement terms and expected to reach a deal soon.