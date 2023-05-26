MILWAUKEE — Otis Winstead is a U.S. Army veteran who has made his life’s work helping veterans on the street overcome homelessness, alcohol, drugs, and suicide. From his early start as a volunteer to his current position as the director of DryHootch, Otis serves as a first responder to veterans who need our help.

Dry Hootch provides a safe, comfortable environment in a coffee house setting for veterans who are transitioning after their military service. It’s a nonprofit, 501(c)3 formed by veterans to help other veterans “who survived the war, survive the peace.”

For his work on the frontline of veteran’s interactions with the greater community, Otis Winstead is one of our 2023 Salute to Service honorees.

Salute to Service is presented by Educator’s Credit Union and The Packing House restaurant.

Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service was the 2022 recipient of the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association Community Impact Award.

