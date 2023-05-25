MILWAUKEE — Tune into Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursdays for ‘What’s On Tap?’ to hear about the top events in the area curated by WAN’s Sandy Maxx.

Please note that any quoted information under each event comes directly from event organizers on the page linked below it.

SUPERYOU MUSICAL

Skylight Music Theatre (158 N Broadway, Milwaukee) from May 26th through June 18th, 2023

See the world premiere of the musical “SuperYou” at Milwaukee’s Skylight Music Theatre before it goes to London’s West End! Be the first to see this new, uplifting show about a comic book artist who rediscovers her personal power through the superheroines she draws who come to life.

For opening weekend, you can get a 50% discount on tickets by using the code RADIO.

Click here for more information.

DAN JANSEN FAMILY FEST

Konkel Park (5151 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI) from May 26th through May 28th + Rides open Noon to 4 p.m. on May 29th

The 28th annual Dan Jansen Family Fest returns to Greenfield’s Konkel Park. Enjoy festival food, carnival rides and live music by Cherry Pie, Bella Cain, and 2023 WAMI Award winning band, Smart Mouth, on opening night. Car show on Sunday.

100% of the proceeds raised by the festival each year to fund projects for the City of Greenfield Parks Department.

Click here for more information.

FALLS MEMORIAL FEST

Main Street in Downtown Menomonee Falls on Saturday, May 27th.

This Menomonee Falls street festival features live music, food and beverages, and a car show – plus a 5K Run/Walk for Operation Finally Home and a Lucky Ducky Derby. You can also browse and Art Show by the Art Guild of Menomonee Falls.

Click here for more information.

FLYING AND FLAGS AT MILWAUKEE’S VETERANS PARK

Veterans Park (1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee, WI) from May 27th through Memorial Day — May 29th

Kites will be flying over Veteran’s Park Saturday and Sunday on the lakefront for The Gift of Wings Family Kite Festival. The Fabulous Windjammers precision kite flying team will perform three times each day.

Then, on Memorial Day Monday at 6 P.M., a ceremony will be held among 15,015 flags placed at Veterans Park by War Memorial Center volunteers to represent the Wisconsin men and women killed in action.

Click here for more information on the Gift of Wings Family Kite Festival. Click here for more information on the War Memorial Center.

If you’d like to follow the ‘What’s On Tap’ series, you can click here to visit its landing page.