MILWAUKEE — Having visited at least 10 times in her life, Wisconsin’s Afternoon News co-host Sandy Maxx is an expert on traveling to England. That knowledge, combined with her passion for The Beatles’ music and authentic connection with listeners makes Sandy the perfect travel buddy for those hoping to experience England for themselves!

In conjunction with Journeys Connect, Sandy Maxx and WTMJ are hosting ‘The Beatles & More! An England Adventure‘ — a 10-day excursion through London, Liverpool, Bath and plenty of more beloved destinations. Participants are in for a treat with different actives planned for each day of the trip, headlined by guided tours, attractions, events and fantastic meals.

In the video above, Sandy takes us through a day-by-day plan for the trip, highlighting the most exciting opportunities and her favorite spots along the way. Keep in mind that the trip will also include set times for participants to explore on their own, should they choose to!

For The Beatles fans, brace yourself for a world of fun. You’ll stay in a Beatles-themed hotel, take a private tour of the Museum, cross Abbey Road and visit the homes and spots that were fundamental to John, Paul, George and Ringo as they skyrocketed to fame and fortune with their timeliness tunes.

A full brochure outlining the trip is available if you click here. Want more details? Email Sandy at [email protected] for more details.