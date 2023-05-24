MILWAUKEE — Firefighter and paramedic Amanda Bates certainly understands the role of first responder. She has taken it to another level as an educator, training others to be lifesavers when paramedics aren’t around, and teaching dispatchers to help someone on the other end of the phone perform CPR.

Saving lives isn’t just a job — it’s her passion. For her commitment to public safety and for her mentorship of others, Amanda Bates is one of our 2023 Salute to Service honorees.

