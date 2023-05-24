MILWAUKEE — A criminal complaint obtained by WTMJ shows that a Milwaukee Police Detective is facing a count of fourth-degree sexual assault and a count of disorderly conduct for allegedly groping a woman at a bar. The maximum amount of time he could face in prison for the two offenses is one year.

The Detective, whose wife was reportedly sick in the bathroom during his altercation with the victim, is accused of making several sexual advances in which he touched in private areas.

WTMJ published the following details earlier this year when Jung was arrested:

Detective Travis Jung was brought into custody near the Black Swan MKE events venue at Water St and Buffalo St around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2022. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) confirmed that it’s investigating a sexual assault in this timeframe, referring to Detective Jung as an off-duty MPD “member.”

TMJ4 confirmed that Detective Jung was placed on a full suspension while Milwaukee police investigate the incident. Records show that he was released on a $250 cash bail later that morning. Details of the investigation are being forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, though no charges have formally been submitted yet.

Documents obtained by TMJ4 suggest that an unidentified woman accused the detective of slapping her rear, reaching under her clothes and squeezing her without consent. The document also states that “she felt the back of Jung’s hand touch her vaginal area.”

Officers at the scene of the incident said the woman was visibly shaking the crying while being interviewed by Milwaukee police officers.