MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum is set to reveal the fifth and final permanent gallery to make up the future museum when it opens in 2026.

The howler monkey, right now part of MPM’s rainforest exhibit, will be part of the new Rainforest, set to be unveiled later today. Rainforest will also feature some live specimens. Those could include poison dart frogs, tarantulas or other creatures found in rainforests.

It will also house the butterfly exhibit, and it’s capped with a rooftop terrace. The terrace will have a garden feel with an outdoor classroom and views of the City skyline. It will also be utilized as event space.

“From canopy to forest floor, rainforests are home to an incredible array of unique flora and fauna, all powered by the sun, that present unlimited opportunities to expand our understanding of the world around us,” said Beth Straka, President of We Energies Foundation. “It is our honor to present the We Energies Foundation Gallery: Rainforest and help continue a legacy of curiosity, learning and exploration for our community.”