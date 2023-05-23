MILWAUKEE — Officer Ben Ade is the wellness coordinator for the Milwaukee Police Department and the handler of the department’s emotional support dog, “Crush.” Officer Ade and Crush help officers through crises, and support the mental health of their fellow officers.

Officer Ade said Crush helped him process the loss of Officers Peter Jerving and Charles Irvine, who were both killed in the line of duty. Ade cites his own struggles after Officer Jerving’s death as one of the reasons he decided to work in wellness and emotional support.

“In this profession, it can take a mental toll on you. It’s something we sign up for, but it’s not something everyone sees on a daily basis,” Ade told WTMJ.

For his work with Crush and his willingness to assist his fellow officers on the Milwaukee Police Department, Police Officer Ben Ade is one of our 2023 Salute to Service honorees.

Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service was the recipient of the 2022 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Significant Community Impact Award.

