The NFL’s smallest market has officially been selected to host the league’s most popular and largest off-season event with the 2025 draft.

With the details still being finalized, Green Bay will become the smallest city to host the event, and just a month ago, Kansas City welcomed in over 300,000 fans along with 54 million viewers.

Stating the obvious here, but this is so incredible for the city of Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin – both economically, and .

Football crazies from all over the world will descend upon Green Bay for the 3-day event, and for me, I’m thrilled for the rest of the NFL’s fan base and world to see just how different and how special TitleTown is.

Please don’t listen to the national media who are groaning and complaining about the amenities or the lack thereof in Green Bay; most of them haven’t been to the area but would rather complain than be open for one of the world’s most historic sports cities.

The city will be ready, I have zero doubts about that, and since the 2016 bid, this has always been the vision for Mark Murphy and the Packers.

It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase our state, our fan base, and how much different Green Bay than any other city.

If, and when you are enjoying the 2025 draft, and I hope you do, whether you like him or not, and I get it, he doesn’t always use his words widely; however, without Mark Murphy, none of this would be possible.

He’s been the architect for this project, and has completely changed the fundamental landscape of Green Bay, now and for the foreseeable future.