The NBA playoffs are in high gear, and despite some entertaining and exciting storylines, the biggest story in the league has to do with Ja Morant, Instagram Live, and a gun…again.

Roughly two months ago, Morant was seen on surveillance flashing a gun in a public downtown Denver area nightclub, resulting in him being suspended eight games and forfeiting roughly 700,000 dollars.

In March, Morant claimed mental health issues. Sure, a likely excuse that people will buy into.

What’s the excuse now?

We already got the generic apology issued over the weekend, and I’m sure we’ll soon hear about his enrollment in some counseling.

This is no longer a single incident; this is a severe negative trend with one of the league’s top stars.

The NBA has a job to do here and needs to come down hard on the Memphis Grizzlies star.

Enough is enough – Two incidents in two months in inexcusable.

I understand guns are legal, and I understand he didn’t technically do anything illegal, but once you become a 200-million-dollar athlete, things change. The standard is higher. More eyes are focused on what you do and don’t do.

You are no longer an average individual. Things have changed at this point in his career – the expectations have been raised tremendously.

You are a professional athlete, a well-paid athlete, and, whether he likes it or not, a role model for kids of all ages – It’s time to start acting like it.