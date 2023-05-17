A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a home in Mequon Wednesday afternoon.

The state Department of Justice said officers responded to a report of shots fired and neighbor dispute around 3:30 p.m. near Bonniwell Road and Riverdale Road. A male subject was barricaded in the residence at 3100 Bonniwell Road when officers arrived. The subject eventually exited the residence with a firearm and began firing rounds at officers. The man was then shot by police and died.

Officers attempted to render aid but were unsuccessful. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured and police say there is no threat to the public. The involved officer from the Mequon Police Department has been placed on administrative assignment.

Ozaukee County Special Response Team responded to the scene after officers were unable to make contact with the person of interest inside his home.

Authorities have not released any further information on the individual who was shot. Wisconsin’s Department of Criminal Investigation is now handling the investigation.