MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a felony in connection to the death of a 63-year-old man.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), around 1 p.m. Thursday, the 19-year-old was driving southbound on Lincoln Memorial Drive, while the 63-year-old was driving northbound.

When the 63-year-old reached Water Tower Road, he turned left. The 19-year-old’s vehicle then struck the victim’s vehicle, propelling it into a light pole.

According to MCSO, deputy sheriffs, citizens and North Shore Fire Department first responders all attempted life saving measures. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

The 19-year-old is now being charged with Negligent Operation of a Vehicle — a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, fines up to $25,000 or both.

