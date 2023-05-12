MILWAUKEE — Friday evening commuters are in for a rough ride home with both directions of I-41 heavily delayed and southbound lanes of I-43 impacted by a crash. WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga is providing real-time updates through Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, as she does each weekday of the year.

Her suggestion? Avoid I-41 altogether. I-41/US 45 South is closed at Watertown Plank Rd because of an unspecified incident. While the northbound lanes are not officially closed, they are heavily delayed all the way to National Ave.

In turn, traffic is seeping onto alternative routes with many commuters exiting to the area of WI-175 & Appleton Ave. Lazaga suggests that commuters take Highway 100 as an alternative.

Meanwhile, southbound lanes of I-43 are backed up due to an accident, which is mainly impacting the stretch from Hampton Ave to Brown Deer Rd. Northbound lanes remain slow coming out of the Marquette Interchange.

Brace for a lengthy commute, Milwaukee!

This is a breaking news story. An update could be issued if further details are revealed.

