After trading away the league’s 4-time MVP, the Green Bay Packers have officially welcomed a new era in Titletown with Jordan Love.

On Wednesday, QB1 finally had his say – meeting with the media for the first time since being anointed the lead man in Green Bay, and for me, it was refreshing and highly encouraging to see.

It was only one presser, and sure, there is no score to count here, but if there were, Jordan Love won. By a lot.

In just over 17 minutes, Love exuded the confidence and comfort that usually only comes with proven veterans who have led their respective teams for years and looked every part of a leader that this team is in desperate search of.

For starters, it was refreshing to see my starting QB in the building in May, actually participating in the team’s off-season activities.

Maybe part of this is because we have not heard from Love over the past few seasons while the circus surrounded Rodgers and the off-season dramatics. Still, it was really cool to see a guy who has waited patiently officially get his opportunity in the league and do in a very confident manner.

The starting QB in the building during the off-season, no questions about his future, no need for a punters talk show to gather updates, and bringing guys out to get work done prior to the season.

I cannot be the only one who finds all of this extremely refreshing.

Regardless of what happens on the field, one thing was stamped as certain for me on Wednesday – Jordan Love is ready, and I cannot wait to see what he does in 2023 and beyond.