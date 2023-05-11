MILWAUKEE – Former Green Bay Packers quarterback, Brett Favre, has withdrawn his lawsuit against media personality, and former NFL player, Pat McAfee.

McAfee began his daily show addressing the withdrawal, confirming that his statements were made “in comedic style” and were “based solely on public information and allegations.”

Full update on the Brett Favre lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/wmZfVKcNji — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2023

Favre originally filed lawsuits of defamation against McAfee and other personalities following reports of his alleged role in mishandling welfare funds in his home state of Mississippi.

“I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi.”

Favre replied via Twitter.

I'm happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We'd both much rather talk about football. — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 11, 2023

The Pat McAfee show is linked directly to the state of Wisconsin and Packers’ fans due to their relationship with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers made weekly appearances with McAfee, and former Packers linebacker A.J Hawk throughout the last few NFL seasons.

It was live on The Pat McAfee Show where Rodgers told the world that he intended to play for the New York Jets in 2023.