MILWAUKEE — The fourth of five permanent galleries announced by the Milwaukee Public Museum for its Futures Museum is called ‘Living in a Dynamic World,’ as announced by MPM officials on Tuesday morning. Wisconsin’s Morning News will break the story live on-air and offer exclusive details thanks to host Vince Vitrano.

Five different environments are highlighted throughout the exhibit: The arctic, deserts, islands, grasslands and mountains. They will explore the cultures that inhabit the different terrain and help distinguish the differences between these regions and their cultures while highlighting the similarities as well.

SNEAK PEEK: Milwaukee Public Museum offers first look at successor to ‘Streets of Old Milwaukee’

“Living in a Dynamic World will take a deep, thoughtful look at the ways humans and other species have interacted with, adapted to and shaped each featured landscape, examining both the present and past,” said MPM President & CEO Dr. Ellen Censky. “The exhibits and cultures highlighted in Living in a Dynamic World were chosen with our vast collections in mind, and we’ll be showcasing both familiar and never-before-seen items in the context of cultural stories, which are being developed in consultation with origin communities.”

PREVIOUS: Milwaukee Public Museum Unveils Sketches of the New Museum’s “Time Travel” Gallery

The new building is set to open for the general public in 2026 and features two, large displays for rotating artifacts from the Museum’s 4-million piece collection. WTMJ has obtained an early look at the sketches for the new space.

“One of the goals of the Future Museum is to ensure visitors can experience unique, never-before-seen looks into the collections – including the millions of items that have historically been off-view as they are kept for scientific research,” said Katie Sanders, Chief Planning Officer at MPM. “The Mixing Zones will provide an opportunity for visitors to not only see the science and research that goes on behind the scenes, but to actively engage with it through hands-on and interactive experiences.”

