GLENWOOD, Wis. – A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver on Saturday.

The suspect fled into a wooded area where he was later found deceased with a gunshot wound, according to the state Department of Justice.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy had reported shots fired early Saturday evening in the township of Glenwood where he was dispatched for a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch. The deputy sustained a gunshot wound and later died at a local hospital.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation with assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies.