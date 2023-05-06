The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is holding its first one-day collection event of 2023, where Milwaukee County residents can dispose of hazardous househould chemicals safely.

The Home HazMat Collection event is being held at State Fair Park and is open between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The District’s Public Information Manager Bill Graffin told WTMJ why events like these are important.

“We will get rid of those things properly so they don’t end up in the waterways, in the source of our drinking water Lake Michigan, so that they don’t end up in the environment,” he said. “They can pose safety hazards and fire hazards at home if not handled and disposed of properly.”

Graffin said there’s a wide variety of household fluids and chemicals that you can bring and dispose of without even leaving your car.

“Oil based solvents, automotive fluids, antifreeze, stale gas from a lawnmower,” he said. “If you’re winterizing your snow blower still you can bring us the gas that’s still in there and we’ll get rid of it.”

For a full list of what you can and cannot bring, check out MMSD’s website here.