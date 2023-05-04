UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on May 4, 2023: The Milwaukee Police Department has confirmed that Blessing Reynolds-Taylor was located safely after she was reported missing from the Roosevelt Grove neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. No further details have been revealed at this stage.

This is a breaking update from the WTMJ news staff. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

MILWAUKEE — Community members in the Roosevelt Grove area of Milwaukee are being asked to keep an eye out for a 1-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the area as of 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

According to a critical missing report from the Milwaukee Police Department, Blessing Reynolds-Taylor was last seen on the 3500-block of N. Sherman Blvd, which is between W Keefe Ave and W Nash St. She is a Black female with her weight listed at 26 lbs and her height between 30 and 40 inches tall.

Milwaukee Police say that Reynolds-Taylor was wearing a Green Bay Packers t-shirt, Frozen jacket, pink leggings and while Converse shoes when she disappeared.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unclear at this stage of the investigation, but Milwaukee area law enforcement is on high alert searching for the small child.

Do you have information that might help bring Blessing home? You are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division between the hours of 7 a.,. and 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405. From midnight to 7 a.m., you can contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau by calling 414-935-7360.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued when further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: Milwaukee girls, 14 & 15, arrested in connection with school bus crash that hurt 3+ people