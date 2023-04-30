A 2 year old boy was injured following a crash involving a Milwaukee County Bus Saturday evening.

Milwaukee Police arrived around 9:17pm to the intersection of Sherman and Burleigh on the north side of Sherman Park.

An investigation showed a Nissan, driven by a 23 year old woman, struck that county bus at the intersection. The 2 year old, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was critically injured and was taken to a local hospital. No word on his condition.

The 23 year old woman was arrested following the crash, with charges being referred to the Milwaukee County’s District Attorney’s office. No injuries were reported from anyone on the bus, and no word if speed was a factor in the crash.