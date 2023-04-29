This page will be updated throughout the day as players are drafted by the Green Bay Packers:

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The 2023 NFL Draft is coming to a close, but not after one more day of action. The Green Bay Packers have nine more picks to their name, barring any more trades.

In the first three rounds, the Packers selected a linebacker, two tight ends and a wide receiver. Those players include Lukas Van Ness, Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed.

ROUND 4: With the 116th pick in the NFL Draft, the packers switched back to focusing on defense and selected Colby Wooden from Auburn University. Wooden is a 6′ 4″, 273 pound defensive lineman. In three seasons with the tigers, Wooden posted 15 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. Wooden joins the Packers after losing Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed in free agency.

Wooden also led the Tigers with three forced fumbles in 2022, and he recovered two fumbles as well. He became a regular on Auburn’s defense in 2020, after a redshirt season, and made the SEC All-Freshman team.

Wooden clocked a 4.79 in the 40 at the scouting combine, and his younger brother, Caleb, is a safety at Auburn. Wooden joins a Packers position group that lost Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed in free agency.

