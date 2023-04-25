MILWAUKEE – It’s officially the 8th annual Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week, which celebrates Black owned and operated restaurants across the city through Sunday, April 30, 2023.

“Milwaukee is home to so many amazing Black entrepreneurs — particularly in the food and beverage space,” Alderman Milele A. Coggs said in a press release. “Black Restaurant Week is a platform to uplift these local business owners striving to better themselves, their community and our local economy.

“I would urge everyone to take advantage of all this week has to offer and try some delicious food in the process.”

All of the participating businesses will be offering their own specials. No coupons or RSVP’s are required to participate.

Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food restaurant, Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Rise and Grind Café, Twisted Plants and Grandma’s Hands are just a few of the confirmed participants. For a complete list of Black Restaurant Week restaurants, click here.

BlankSpaceMKE is responsible for creating and facilitating this celebration. They are a local organization focused on welding the art and activism, founded by Bridget Whitaker and Symphony Swan-Zawadi in 2014.

