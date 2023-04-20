PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. — When dispatch forwarded an emergency call claiming a bobcat was stuck inside someone’s car, curious deputies from across Portage County and an expert from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sprung into action and extracted it from the vehicle.

The story was shared by Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas, who took to Facebook with the story including body cam footage of the entire incident. You can watch it on WTMJ’s YouTube Channel or in your browser below:

“Deputies Selvey, Stanton and Ashbeck responded to the location to investigate,” Sheriff Lukas posted online. “As you can imagine the shock they were in when low and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle. My deputies are really good at solving problems, but this one baffled them, so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman.”

In the video above, Lockman can be seen trapping the bobcat and drawing it out of the car in order to safely transport it away in the back of a pickup truck. When the bobcat finally came loose from the car, it took a big leap, which ultimately helped Portage County officials load it into the vehicle.

It’s unclear where the bobcat was brought after being captured, but let’s hope it doesn’t go trapping itself inside any other cars.

