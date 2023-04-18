MILWAUKEE — A Marquette University student was found dead in the Cobeen Residence Hall Monday night, according to the Marquette Wire.

The Marquette Wire reports that the Marquette University Police Department (MUPD) was called to the dorm near 11th and Wisconsin around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

MUPD told the Wire that when they arrived, they found a student unresponsive, attempted life-saving measures and eventually pronounced them dead on the scene.

Police said there were no signs of trauma. The student has not been identified.