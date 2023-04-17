If you adopted a pet in the past, you know they came with all the things we needed to make their lives safe and comfortable. Thanks to the Wisconsin Humane Society, our furry friends are set up to get a great start in their “fur-ever” home.

We are, once again, joining forces with the Brewers Community Foundation to take donations at the Pet Supplies Drive-Thru Drive in the Cooper parking lot near Helfaer Field at American Family Field on Thursday, April 20th from 7am-5pm. WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga will be there to help collect items or money from 7-10am.

Those who donate will receive a collectible Willy Adames pin. The first 200 fans who donate at the Drive-Thru on April 20th will also receive a collectible Brewers bobblehead.

Fans can also donate pet supplies during the April 21st-23rd homestand against the Boston Red Sox at donation tables located inside American Family Field at the Potawatomi (right-field), home plate and left-field gate entrances or make an online donation of $10 at Brewers.com/BCF.

Most people don’t realize that the supplies they provide new adopters come from donations from the community. They also have the “Furry Friends Food Pantry”, which helps folks who may be a bit down on their luck take care of their furry friends. They understand that some people may need to surrender their pets when they can’t afford to take care of them, but one of the Wisconsin Humane Society’s missions is really to try to keep people with their pets.

At last year’s drive we collected 6 palates worth of supplies. Director of Animal and Client Services with the WHS, Rachel Hahn says it took two short weeks to go through all that.

“This year we hope to up the ante and fill up the pantry for longer than a couple of weeks,” says Debbie Lazaga.

All proceeds benefit the Wisconsin Humane Society. The Drive is presented by the Brewers Community Foundation Leadership Council and Newsradio 620 WTMJ.