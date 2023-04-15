The National Weather Service in Milwaukee has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Walworth County, Western Kenosha County and Western Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin until 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Strong thunderstorms will also impact portions of northeastern Green, northwestern Walworth, northern Rock, southeastern Dane and southwestern Jefferson counties through 11:30 p.m. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.